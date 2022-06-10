Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum, how low can it go?

GBP/USD oscillates below 1.2500 ahead of US Inflation

The GBP/USD pair is balancing below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after failing to overstep the critical hurdle of 1.2560.

GBP/USD

Today last price 1.2495
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2494
 
Daily SMA20 1.2512
Daily SMA50 1.2666
Daily SMA100 1.3011
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Previous Daily High 1.2558
Previous Daily Low 1.2487
Previous Weekly High 1.266
Previous Weekly Low 1.2458
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2531
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2584
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.261

 

GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum, how low can it go?

The British Pound is retreating for a second day, returning below the 1.25 level, failing to build on the positive momentum at the start of the week. The pressure appears to be driven by rising government bond yields in global markets, starting with but not limited to the US. The intraday dynamics of GBPUSD show methodical intraday selling.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

