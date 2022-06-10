- GBP/USD is likely to witness more downside as stable US inflation forecasts have underpinned the risk-off impulse.
- There is no visible impact on the US CPI despite balance sheet reduction and two rate hikes by the Fed.
- The inflation in the UK economy is expected to kiss the double-digit mark.
The GBP/USD pair is balancing below the psychological support of 1.2500 and is expected to imbalance lower as investors are dumping the risk-sensitive assets amid uncertainty over the release of the US inflation. The cable witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after failing to overstep the critical hurdle of 1.2560.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has tightened its policy by elevating the interest rates and a steep reduction in its balance sheet. The Fed announced rate hikes in March and May by 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps respectively and one more jumbo rate hike is expected next week. No doubt, the central bank has quickly paddled its quantitative tightening measures, however, there is no visible impact on the price pressures.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen stable at 8.3% on annual basis. A meaningful impact on the inflationary pressures after necessary quantitative measures would have trimmed uncertainty in the FX domain. So, the unavailability of any countable impact on the US CPI has escalated uncertainty to a great extent. The US economy added decent job opportunities in the labor market in May. A stable US inflation along with a tight labor market will compel the Fed to keep up the extreme hawkish stance next week.
On the pound front, the Bank of England (BOE) looks unable to clean up the inflation mess. The market participants are seeing the price pressures climbing to near double-digit figures. It looks like the BOE should have inculcated extra pace while turning the interest rate wheel. Also, the soaring inflation is trimming the growth forecasts in the UK economy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2484
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2512
|Daily SMA50
|1.2666
|Daily SMA100
|1.3011
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
