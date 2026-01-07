Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD likely to range-trade between 1.3470 and 1.3535

Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar ahead of key US data releases

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower near 1.3490 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD is mildly under pressure as the US Dollar ticks up ahead of an array of United States (US) economic data, including ADP Employment Change and ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December, and the JOLTS Job Openings data for November, releasing in the North American session.

GBP/USD: Likely to range-trade between 1.3470 and 1.3535 – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to range-trade, most likely between 1.3470 and 1.3535. In the longer run, GBP could rise to 1.3590; the odds of a continued rise above this level are not high.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.