Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slides for third day as firm US jobs data lifts Dollar

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Slides for third day as firm US jobs data lifts Dollar
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD slides for third day as firm US jobs data lifts Dollar

The Pound Sterling falls for the third straight day, down some 0.10% as US jobs data has revealed that the labor market is healthier than expected, weighing on expectations of Fed rate cuts ahead in the year. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3444 after reaching a daily high of 1.3465. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls further against US Dollar while US NFP takes centre stage

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends the decline for the third consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD), trading near 1.3450 during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure as the US Dollar trades firmly, following the release of an unexpectedly strong United States (US) ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December. Read More...

GBP/USD flat lines above 1.3450 as traders eye US jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note around 1.3465 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. Markets turn cautious as traders await the upcoming key US economic data this week. The weekly US Initial Jobless Claims report is due later in the day ahead of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reading. Read More...

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD now loses further momentum and recedes to multi-week lows near 1.1650 on Thursday. The pair’s extra retracement comes on the back of the persistent bid tone in the US Dollar as investors continue to gear up for the release of the December NFP figures on Friday.

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD remains under unabated selling pressure on Thursday, slipping to fresh three-day lows around 1.3415 in response to further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the Greenback ahead of Friday’s key NFP data.

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold now manages to regain some balance, fading its earlier pullback to the proximity of the $4,400 region per troy ounce and reshifting its attention to the $4,450 zone on Thursday. The yellow metal’s move lower comes in response to a better tone in the Greenback and the generalised recovery in US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin struggles with selling pressure as institutional investor sentiment deteriorates. Ethereum hangs onto the 50-day EMA lifeline amid growing overhead risks and the resumption of ETF outflows.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don't unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

