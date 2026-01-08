TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD steadies near monthly highs as markets await US NFP and Canada jobs data

  • USD/CAD hovers near a one-month high as broad US Dollar strength keeps the Loonie on the back foot.
  • A rebound in Oil prices limits upside in the pair, offering some support to the Canadian Dollar.
  • Attention shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls and Canada’s labour-market data due on Friday.
USD/CAD steadies near monthly highs as markets await US NFP and Canada jobs data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains on the defensive against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, pressured by broad-based Greenback strength. At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades around 1.3875, hovering near its highest level since December 5.

However, the pair lacks strong follow-through buying as a rebound in Oil prices lends some support to the Loonie, given Canada’s status as a major crude exporter. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades around $57.22, up nearly 1.78% after coming under pressure earlier this week amid market reaction to recent US military action in Venezuela and expanding US oversight of Venezuelan Oil exports.

The US Dollar extends its advance after data released earlier in the day showed Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly to 208,000 in the week ended January 3, slightly below market expectations of 210,000 and up from the previous week’s revised reading of 200,000.

Continuing Jobless Claims increased to 1.914 million from 1.858 million, while the four-week moving average of Initial Claims eased to 211,750 from 219,000.

The main highlight came from trade data. Figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau showed the Goods and Services Trade deficit narrowed sharply to $29.4 billion in October, well below forecasts of $58.9 billion and down from September’s revised $48.1 billion shortfall.

Traders now look ahead to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Economists forecast payrolls to rise by 60,000 in January, following a 64,000 increase in the prior month. A softer-than-expected reading would likely reinforce expectations for further Federal Reserve (Fed) easing, while a stronger print could temper rate-cut bets. Markets are currently pricing in around two Fed rate cuts this year.

In Canada, the economic calendar remains relatively light. Data released earlier showed Canada’s trade balance swung to a deficit of C$0.58 billion in October from a C$0.24 billion surplus in September, though the shortfall was smaller than market expectations for a C$1.4 billion deficit.

Attention now turns to Friday’s Canadian labour-market report. Net Change in Employment is forecast to show a modest decline of 5,000 jobs in December, following a strong 53,600 increase in November.

On the monetary policy front, markets widely expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep interest rates unchanged through much of 2026.

Bank of Canada FAQs

The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.

In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD eases to four-week lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD now loses further momentum and recedes to multi-week lows near 1.1650 on Thursday. The pair’s extra retracement comes on the back of the persistent bid tone in the US Dollar as investors continue to gear up for the release of the December NFP figures on Friday.

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD: Further weakness could challenge 1.3400

GBP/USD remains under unabated selling pressure on Thursday, slipping to fresh three-day lows around 1.3415 in response to further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the Greenback ahead of Friday’s key NFP data.

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold bounces back to its comfort zone

Gold now manages to regain some balance, fading its earlier pullback to the proximity of the $4,400 region per troy ounce and reshifting its attention to the $4,450 zone on Thursday. The yellow metal’s move lower comes in response to a better tone in the Greenback and the generalised recovery in US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline as ETF outflows pose headwinds

Bitcoin struggles with selling pressure as institutional investor sentiment deteriorates. Ethereum hangs onto the 50-day EMA lifeline amid growing overhead risks and the resumption of ETF outflows.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

XRP slides as institutional and retail demand falters

Ripple is trading down for the third consecutive day on Thursday amid escalating volatility in the cyrptocurrency market. After peaking at $2.41 on Tuesday, its highest print since November 14 amid the early-year rally, XRP has quickly ran into aggressive profit-taking.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers