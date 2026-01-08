USD/CHF Price Forecast: Momentum builds as price presses against 100-day SMA

The Swiss Franc (CHF) trades marginally higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, as markets weigh firm US weekly labour-market data against a modest pick-up in Swiss inflation. At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades around 0.7991, hovering near its highest level since December 11.

Data released by the US Department of Labor showed Initial Jobless Claims rose modestly to 208,000 in the week ended January 3, slightly below market expectations of 210,000 and up from the previous week’s revised reading of 200,000.

The US Dollar draws additional support after data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau showed the Goods and Services Trade deficit narrowed sharply to $29.4 billion in October, undershooting forecasts of $58.9 billion and improving significantly from the prior month’s revised $48.1 billion deficit.

In Switzerland, figures released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed inflation steadied at the end of the year. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in December after falling 0.2% in November. Annual inflation edged up to 0.1% from 0.0%, matching forecasts.

The figures reinforced expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep interest rates unchanged in the months ahead, while easing concerns over a potential return to negative interest rates.

From a technical perspective, the outlook for USD/CHF is turning more constructive, with momentum improving as the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs back above the 50 mark after recently flirting with oversold territory.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line, with the histogram positive and widening near the zero line, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum.

Still, the pair remains trapped within a broader consolidation range near its lowest levels since 2011, which has largely guided price action since August 2025.

On the daily chart, prices are currently testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.7984. A clear break above this level would reinforce bullish pressure and open the door toward the 200-day SMA near 0.8070, which sits close to the upper boundary of the broader consolidation range.

On the downside, a failure to clear the 100-day SMA could stall the recent recovery and expose USD/CHF to renewed downside pressure, with the lower end of the range near 0.7850 acting as the next key support.