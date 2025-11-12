Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD likely to edge higher within a range of 1.3065/1.3230

Pound Sterling underperforms as soft UK job data boosts BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its major currency peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), on Wednesday. The British currency faces selling pressure amid growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will resume its monetary expansion cycle at the December meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD: Likely to edge higher within a range of 1.3065/1.3230 – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3120 and 1.3185. In the longer run, GBP is likely to edge higher within a range of 1.3065/1.3230, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

GBP: Downside risks – ING

EUR/GBP is trading back above 0.88 again after yesterday's release of surprisingly soft September unemployment data in the UK, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Read more...