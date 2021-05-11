Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is poised to extend its advance

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4125, up 0.05% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable jumped to the highest in 10 weeks the previous day, not to forget posting the biggest daily gain since April 19.

However, the heavy run-up propelled the RSI line close to the overbought region as the prices test the upper line of the one-month-old rising trend channel. Though, the quote remains well beyond the 1.4010-20 previous resistance area, crossed on Monday.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ignoring political risks

The British Pound soared to 1.4158 against the greenback, regardless of persistent political risks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Sunday for talks with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after Scotland SNP's pro-independence party won parliamentary elections. On a positive note, local elections in the UK further strengthened Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, with the opposite Labour party losing a parliamentary seat.

