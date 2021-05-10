GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100

- GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks.
- Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance.
- Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4125, up 0.05% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable jumped to the highest in 10 weeks the previous day, not to forget posting the biggest daily gain since April 19.
However, the heavy run-up propelled the RSI line close to the overbought region as the prices test the upper line of the one-month-old rising trend channel. Though, the quote remains well beyond the 1.4010-20 previous resistance area, crossed on Monday.
Hence, GBP/USD may witness short-term pullback towards revisiting the 1.4020-10 area but any further downside becomes doubtful.
If at all the bears dominate below 1.4010, they need to conquer the 1.4000 psychological magnet before challenging the 1.3865-60 support confluence including 50-day SMA and lower line of the stated channel. It’s worth mentioning that 100-day SMA and a rising trend line from December 11, 2020, add to the downside filter around the 1.3800 threshold.
Meanwhile, a clear upside past-1.4145 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bulls to challenge the yearly top surrounding 1.4245. During the rally, the 1.4200 round figure could act as an intermediate halt.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4126
|Today Daily Change
|0.0144
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3877
|Daily SMA50
|1.3858
|Daily SMA100
|1.3784
|Daily SMA200
|1.345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4145
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears seeking break of 2-hour support
The bears are seeking a sizeable retracement in the pair following the recent bullish spike on the daily time frame which has already started to retrace. There are prospects, at this juncture, of a retest of old support that would be expected to act as new resistance.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD 4-hour support is a hurdle for the bears
The price of gold is trading at $1,836.81 at the time of writing and is up on the day by some 0.30%. The bulls, however, are backing off on what could be profit-taking as the US dollar stabilises within a narrow range on Monday vs a basket of major currencies. DXY is flat and has stuck to a 90.0420/3390 window.
ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level.
UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout.