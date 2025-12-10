TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds tight range with mild bearish bias

FXStreet Team

Pound Sterling rises against US Dollar, Fed rate cut anticipated

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.16% higher to near 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar drops slightly amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 19:00 GMT. Read more...

GBP holds tight range with mild bearish bias – Scotiabank

Pound Sterling (GBP) is drifting from last week’s highs toward 1.33 support, with domestic risk limited until Friday’s data releases, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...

GBP/USD: Likely to test 1.3265 before a recovery can be expected – UOB Group

There is scope for Pound Sterling (GBP) to test 1.3265 before a recovery can be expected. In the longer run, a break below 1.3265 would indicate that the advance in GBP from late last month has come to an end, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, advancing marginally to the 1.1630 zone after four consecutive daily pullbacks, all amid the reneweed offered stance in the           US Dollar prior to the FOMC event. The Fed is largely anticipated to trim its interest rates by 25 bps.

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD sets aside two daily declines in a row and trades with modest gains just above 1.3300 the figure on Wednesday. Cable’s better tone comes on the back of some selling pressure hurting the Greenback prior to the FOMC event. Next on tap across the Channel will be the GDP figures on Friday.

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold trades slightly on the back foot on Wednesday amid a weaker US Dollar and the continuation of the upside momentum in US Treasury yields across the curve. The precious metal remains cautious ahead of the expected 25 bps rate cut by the Fed and the release of the updated “dots plot”.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

