Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds tight range with mild bearish bias

Pound Sterling rises against US Dollar, Fed rate cut anticipated

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.16% higher to near 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar drops slightly amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 19:00 GMT. Read more...

GBP holds tight range with mild bearish bias – Scotiabank

Pound Sterling (GBP) is drifting from last week’s highs toward 1.33 support, with domestic risk limited until Friday’s data releases, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Read more...

GBP/USD: Likely to test 1.3265 before a recovery can be expected – UOB Group

There is scope for Pound Sterling (GBP) to test 1.3265 before a recovery can be expected. In the longer run, a break below 1.3265 would indicate that the advance in GBP from late last month has come to an end, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...