TRENDING:
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD strengthens after BoC keeps policy steady; Fed in the spotlight

  • The Canadian Dollar softens after the BoC signals a steady policy stance.
  • BoC keeps rates unchanged at 2.25%, reaffirming policy is “about the right level” as inflation stays near target.
  • Market attention now turns to the Fed decision and updated economic projections.
USD/CAD strengthens after BoC keeps policy steady; Fed in the spotlight
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as markets digest the latest interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada (BoC). At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3861, with traders now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement due later at 19:00 GMT.

The BoC kept its overnight rate unchanged at 2.25%, in line with market expectations, and maintained a steady tone in its policy statement. The central bank noted that while global conditions remain uncertain, Canada’s economy expanded by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% in the third quarter, driven mainly by volatile trade flows rather than stronger domestic demand.

The BoC now expects Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to soften in the fourth quarter before picking up in 2026. Inflation remains close to target, with headline CPI at 2.2% and core measures holding between 2.5% and 3%. Given this backdrop, the Governing Council reaffirmed that the current rate is “about the right level” to manage inflation risks and guide the economy through broader structural adjustments linked to global trade frictions.

Governor Tiff Macklem’s opening comments ahead of the press conference reinforced the bank’s cautious stance. He acknowledged the economic drag from steep US tariffs but emphasized that the Canadian economy has shown resilience. Macklem also noted that inflation pressures remain contained and that keeping the policy rate at the lower end of the neutral range is appropriate for now.

In the United States, the Fed is poised to deliver another 25 basis point (bps) rate cut, which would bring the Federal Funds Rate down to the 3.50%-3.75% range. Attention will be squarely on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference, along with the updated dot plot and economic projections.

Bank of Canada FAQs

The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.

In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, advancing marginally to the 1.1630 zone after four consecutive daily pullbacks, all amid the reneweed offered stance in the           US Dollar prior to the FOMC event. The Fed is largely anticipated to trim its interest rates by 25 bps.

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD sets aside two daily declines in a row and trades with modest gains just above 1.3300 the figure on Wednesday. Cable’s better tone comes on the back of some selling pressure hurting the Greenback prior to the FOMC event. Next on tap across the Channel will be the GDP figures on Friday.

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold trades slightly on the back foot on Wednesday amid a weaker US Dollar and the continuation of the upside momentum in US Treasury yields across the curve. The precious metal remains cautious ahead of the expected 25 bps rate cut by the Fed and the release of the updated “dots plot”.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers