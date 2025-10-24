Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady post-volatile session on UK data

GBP/USD holds steady post-volatile session on UK data, US inflation signals

GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.3325 on Friday at the time of writing, unchanged on the day after a volatile session triggered by multiple economic releases from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Read More... Pound Sterling trades with caution against US Dollar ahead of US-China trade talks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades subduedly around 1.3315 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors shift to the sidelines ahead of high-stakes trade talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China Vice Premier He Lifeng, which will start on Friday alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia. Read More... GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI