TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady post-volatile session on UK data

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady post-volatile session on UK data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD holds steady post-volatile session on UK data, US inflation signals

GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.3325 on Friday at the time of writing, unchanged on the day after a volatile session triggered by multiple economic releases from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Read More...

Pound Sterling trades with caution against US Dollar ahead of US-China trade talks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades subduedly around 1.3315 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors shift to the sidelines ahead of high-stakes trade talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China Vice Premier He Lifeng, which will start on Friday alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia. Read More...

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilises just above 1.1600

EUR/USD stabilises just above 1.1600

EUR/USD recedes from earlier tops around 1.1650 as the NA session enters its latter part on Friday, coming under fresh downside pressure on the back of a mild recovery in the US Dollar. Moving forward, investors will shift their attention to the upcoming Fed and ECB meetings.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3300

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3300

The British Pound now accelerates its decline and prompts GBP/USD to breach below the 1.3300 support to hit fresh eight-day lows. That said, Cable reaches its sixth consecutive daily pullback, always accompanied by the firmer US Dollar and renewed bets of BoE rate cuts.

Gold turns positive above $4,100

Gold turns positive above $4,100

Gold now picks up some extra pace, reclaiming the area above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments from the US-China trade front and news surrounding the US shutdown.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Bitcoin trends higher for the second day, trading above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are signaling a modest bullish trend ahead of the weekend, supported by stable retail demand.

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

The US government remains in shutdown and hence, we continue to have very little data on the state of the economy. Nevertheless, there is a widespread expectation, which we share, that the Fed will deliver a rate cut next week. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers