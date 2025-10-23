GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone.

UK Retail Sales will kick off Friday’s economic data docket during the London market session. UK Retail Sales are expected to contract a slight 0.2% in September, down from the previous 0.56% uptick. UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results for October are due slightly later. They are generally expected to show a slight improvement in how UK business respondents view the UK’s economic state.

The key data release on Friday will be US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, due at 12:30 GMT. Median market forecasts are hoping that core CPI inflation will remain in place at 3.1% YoY in September. This will serve as one of the last meaningful inflation metrics to be posted before the Federal Reserve (Fed) convenes for its next interest rate decision, which is due to be announced on October 29 and is overwhelmingly expected to be a follow-up quarter point interest rate cut.

GBP/USD daily chart