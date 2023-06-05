Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady around the 20-day EMA, on mixed US data

GBP/USD holds steady around the 20-day EMA, on mixed US data

GBP/USD trims some of its losses but remains trading below its opening price; after the latest week, robust jobs reports boosted the American Dollar (USD), but Monday’s agenda capped the USD gains. Therefore, the GBP/USD is exchanging hands at 1.2440, 0.04% below its opening price but higher than the day’s low of 1.2368. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD Price Analysis: More downside seems warranted amid a breakdown below 1.2400

The GBP/USD pair has slipped sharply below the round-level support of 1.2400 in the European session. The Cable is facing immense selling pressure as the US Dollar has been strengthened after robust payroll additions in the United States in May fetched interest rate hike bets into the picture. Read More...

GBP/USD drops to 1.2400 mark, fresh daily low amid sustained USD buying

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a weaker note and retreats further from its highest level since May 16, around the 1.2540-1.2545 region touched on Friday. Spot prices extend the steady intraday descent through the early European session and drop to the 1.2400 neighbourhood, or a fresh daily low in the last hour. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2436
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2463
Daily SMA50 1.2453
Daily SMA100 1.23
Daily SMA200 1.1994
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2545
Previous Daily Low 1.2442
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2619

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

