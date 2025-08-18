Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3555 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar (USD). Markets turn cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be released on Tuesday. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3550 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors await the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and NATO members at the White House on Monday to discuss the terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending the war in Ukraine. Read More...

GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing. Read More...

