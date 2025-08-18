Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome

GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech
GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades quietly ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meet, Jackson Hole, and UK CPI
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3550 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors await the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and NATO members at the White House on Monday to discuss the terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending the war in Ukraine. Read More...
GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3550 on modest US Dollar strength
The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3555 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar (USD). Markets turn cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be released on Tuesday. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits daily lows near 1.1660 on stronger Dollar
EUR/USD now accelerates its downside bias and reaches daily lows in the 1.1660 zone on Monday. The pair’s move lower comes on the back of the marked rebound in the US Dollar across the board, as traders gear up for the Trump-Zelensky meeting later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles to three-day lows, targets 1.3500
Further gains in the Greenback continue to weigh on the risk-associated universe, sending GBP/USD to the area of three-day lows on Monday while opening the door to a potential retest of the key contention area around 1.3500 the figure. The firm tone in the US Dollar comes amid steady cautious ahead of the trump-Zelenskiy gathering.
Gold eases towards $3,330 ahead of fresh clues
Gold now gives away its initial bullish attempt and trades marginally on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce. The strong rebound in the Greenback and rising yields keep the yellow metal under pressure, while expectation ahead of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting appear to limit the downside.
Five fundamentals for the week: Investors eye Powell's Jackson Hole speech and summit fallout Premium
Will the leaders of Russia and Ukraine meet? The world hopes that the flurry of summits leads to the end of the war – and to economic opportunities. Markets will also be watching the Federal Reserve, especially at the bank's Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the week.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.