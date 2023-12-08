Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heads into the Friday endzone grasping for 1.2550

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD heads into the Friday endzone grasping for 1.2550

The GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.2550 heading into the Friday market close after dropping into a new low for the week near the 1.2500 handle after a better-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) gave the US Dollar (USD) one last bump across the board to round out the trading week. Read More...

GBP/USD slumps on strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data, bears eye 1.2500

The GBP/USD dives 0.50% in early trading during the North American session, sponsored by news showing the economy in the United States (US) remained resilient as the workforce added more jobs than expected. At the time of writing, the major trades at 1.2505, after trading volatile within 1.2578/1.2511 at the news release. Read More...

GBP/USD remains on the defensive, with bulls capped below 1.2600

The Pound maintains the weak tone seen over the whole week, with upside attempts capped below the previous support at 1.2600 with all eyes on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report due later today.

The European calendar is light today, with only the UK Consumer inflation expectations worth mentioning. although the impact on the Pound is likely to be minor. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2551
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2534
Daily SMA50 1.2332
Daily SMA100 1.2467
Daily SMA200 1.2483
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2613
Previous Daily Low 1.2544
Previous Weekly High 1.2733
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2483
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2689

 

 

 
