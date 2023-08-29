Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has scope to extend lower in zigzag correction [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to attract bulls despite improving risk mood
GBP/USD gained traction in the Asian session and climbed above 1.2600 after posting small gains on Monday. The pair, however, is yet to show signs of a bullish reversal.
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday and made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength against its rivals. As risk flows continued to dominate the financial markets during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the USD struggled to find demand, allowing GBP/USD to build on Monday's recover gains. Read more...
GBP/USD has scope to extend lower in zigzag correction [Video]
Short Term Elliott Wave view suggests decline from 7.14.2023 high is in progress as a zigzag structure. Down from 7.14.2023 high, wave (i) ended at 1.2797 and wave (ii) rally ended at 1.299. The pair then extended lower in wave (iii) towards 1.2619 and wave (iv) rally ended at 1.2819. Final leg lower wave (v) ended at 1.2615 which completed wave ((a)). The 1 hour chart below shows the wave ((a)) as a starting point. Wave ((b)) corrective rally then unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((a)), wave (w) ended at 1.278 and dips in wave (x) ended at 1.268. Wave (y) higher ended at 1.28 which completed wave ((b)) in higher degree. Read more...
GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2620, US economic data eyed
GBP/USD continues to gain for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.2620 during the Asian session on Tuesday. A sense of cautious optimism weakened the yields on US government bonds, contributing to the upward movement of the GBP/USD pair.
Additionally, the hawkish remarks made by the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent at the Jackson Hole Symposium helped the Cable pair to snap a four-day losing streak. As said, Broadbent advocated for policy rates to remain higher for a prolonged period. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2597
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2708
|Daily SMA50
|1.2784
|Daily SMA100
|1.2642
|Daily SMA200
|1.2403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2611
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2548
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2594
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data
Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.