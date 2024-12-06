Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD GBP surges against USD despite strong US Nonfarm Payrolls

The GBP/USD pair oscillates in a range below mid-1.2700s during the Asian session on Friday and consolidates its recent gains registered over the past three days, to over a three-week high touched the previous day. Traders now seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for the release of the crucial US monthly employment details later today. Read More...

GBP/USD climbed on Tuesday, bolstered by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey tipping his hand and revealing a path forward to further rate cuts in 2025. Broad-market investor sentiment remains on the high side, although a fresh round of key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFM) jobs figures are looming just ahead on Friday. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances above 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in North American trading hours on Friday. The GBP/USD jumps higher as the US Dollar declines even though the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for November came in better than expected. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, slumps below 105.50. Read More...

