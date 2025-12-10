TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains ground to near 1.3305 early European session

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3300, eyes on Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair trades on a firmer note around 1.3305 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Greenback edges lower against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. The UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report will be published later on Friday. 

Markets have priced in nearly a 90% probability that the US central bank will lower the benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. This would be the third rate reduction this year, bringing the target range to 3.50%-3.75%. Read More...

GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed

GBP/USD eased back toward the midrange on Tuesday, shedding around one-fifth of one percent after facing an intraday technical rejection from the 1.3350 level. Price action has slumped back into the 1.3300 handle and is holding just north of the long-term 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3250 as markets hunker down for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of 2025.

Investors are mainly focused on the Fed's interest rate decision scheduled for December 10, which is widely anticipated to result in a third consecutive quarter-point reduction. Fed funds futures currently suggest about an 87% probability of a cut, a significant increase from a month earlier. Market participants believe that the outcome of this rate decision, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s messaging in one of his final press conferences before the rate decision, could influence market sentiment for the rest of December. This is especially true as markets grapple with persistent inflation, delayed economic data, and the ongoing transition toward new Fed leadership in 2026. Read More...

GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

GBP/USD drops below the key support level seen at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3331 and weakens by some 0.21% on Tuesday as traders brace for the policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades below 1.3300 after reaching a high of 1.3356.

Economic data from the US revealed that job openings in October rose from 7.658 million to 7.67 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On the data, the pair tumbled below 1.3300. Read More...

