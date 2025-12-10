TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump plans final round of Fed Chair interviews in coming days — WSJ

Lallalit Srijandorn

US President Donald Trump plans to begin his final round of interviews in the coming days with candidates to be the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing senior administration officials.

The source stated that Trump and several of his aides are set to interview former Fed governor Kevin Warsh on Wednesday. Other contenders, including White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, are soon expected to meet with the president.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) pair is losing 0.04% on the day to trade at 99.20 at the press time.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1650, all eyes on Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair trades flat around 1.1625 during the early European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, in which a 25 basis points rate cut is almost fully priced in.

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3300, eyes on Fed rate decision

The GBP/USD pair trades on a firmer note around 1.3305 during the early European session. The Greenback edges lower against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. The UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report will be published later on Friday. 

Gold holds steady above $4,200 as traders keenly await FOMC rate decision

Gold edges higher during the Asian session and touches a fresh weekly top on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through buying. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today fails to assist the US Dollar in capitalizing on its recent recovery from the lowest level since late October. 

Dogecoin recovers on rising bullish bets ahead of Fed rate decision

Dogecoin holds steady on Wednesday after a nearly 4% rise on Tuesday. Derivatives data indicate a surge in bullish bets and retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

