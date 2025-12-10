US President Donald Trump plans final round of Fed Chair interviews in coming days — WSJ

US President Donald Trump plans to begin his final round of interviews in the coming days with candidates to be the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing senior administration officials.

The source stated that Trump and several of his aides are set to interview former Fed governor Kevin Warsh on Wednesday. Other contenders, including White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, are soon expected to meet with the president.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) pair is losing 0.04% on the day to trade at 99.20 at the press time.