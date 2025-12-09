GBP/USD drops below the key support level seen at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3331 and weakens by some 0.21% on Tuesday as traders brace for the policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades below 1.3300 after reaching a high of 1.3356.

Stronger US job openings jolt markets, dragging Cable under its 200-day SMA as traders brace for Wednesday’s FOMC outcome

Economic data from the US revealed that job openings in October rose from 7.658 million to 7.67 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On the data, the pair tumbled below 1.3300.

Earlier, the ADP Employment Change 4-week average showed that companies hired an average of 4,750 people per week for the four weeks ending November 22, improving compared to the prior reading of -13,500.

Across the pond, Bank of England (BoE) members remained worried about high inflation. Swati Dhingra, a renowned dove, expressed concerns about food costs despite the ongoing disinflation. Clare Lombardelli, recently appointed, is worried about upside risks to inflation and said that she is less convinced that policy is restrictive.

Also, BoE Catherine Mann said that inflation persistence remained her key view, while Dave Ramsden said that he doesn’t rule out the worry of persistence.

On the data front, BRC Retail Sales for November deteriorated from 1.5% YoY to 1.2%, missing forecasts of 2.4%.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture suggests the pair is neutral to upward biased, but the drop below the 200-day SMA exposes GBP/USD to further losses. The next support would be the 50-day SMA at 1.3259, if broken, expect a test of the 20-day SMA at 1.3201. Further downside lies at the 1.3150 area.

GBP/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on December 9 at 16:25 GMT to say that JOLTS Job Openings rose in October from the previous reading of 7.658M, instead of 7.227M.)