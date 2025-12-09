TRENDING:
US JOLTS
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting

  • GBP/USD breaks below 1.3300 after JOLTS job openings jump to 7.67 million in October, boosting US Dollar demand.
  • Mixed BoE commentary highlights inflation worries, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy may stay restrictive longer.
  • Weak UK Retail Sales add pressure as markets await Fed decision and assess shifting global rate path dynamics.
GBP/USD pulls back as US Dollar firms on jobs data ahead of Fed meeting
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD drops below the key support level seen at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3331 and weakens by some 0.21% on Tuesday as traders brace for the policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the pair trades below 1.3300 after reaching a high of 1.3356.

Stronger US job openings jolt markets, dragging Cable under its 200-day SMA as traders brace for Wednesday’s FOMC outcome

Economic data from the US revealed that job openings in October rose from 7.658 million to 7.67 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On the data, the pair tumbled below 1.3300.

Earlier, the ADP Employment Change 4-week average showed that companies hired an average of 4,750 people per week for the four weeks ending November 22, improving compared to the prior reading of -13,500.

Across the pond, Bank of England (BoE) members remained worried about high inflation. Swati Dhingra, a renowned dove, expressed concerns about food costs despite the ongoing disinflation. Clare Lombardelli, recently appointed, is worried about upside risks to inflation and said that she is less convinced that policy is restrictive.

Also, BoE Catherine Mann said that inflation persistence remained her key view, while Dave Ramsden said that he doesn’t rule out the worry of persistence.

On the data front, BRC Retail Sales for November deteriorated from 1.5% YoY to 1.2%, missing forecasts of 2.4%.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture suggests the pair is neutral to upward biased, but the drop below the 200-day SMA exposes GBP/USD to further losses. The next support would be the 50-day SMA at 1.3259, if broken, expect a test of the 20-day SMA at 1.3201. Further downside lies at the 1.3150 area.

GBP/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on December 9 at 16:25 GMT to say that JOLTS Job Openings rose in October from the previous reading of 7.658M, instead of 7.227M.)

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD no gathers some steam and bounces off daily lows near the 1.1600 region. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the firmer tone in the US Dollar amid rising Treasury yields and better-then-expected US data releases from the job market.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold keeps the bid tone near $4,200

Gold keeps the bid tone near $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels. 

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers