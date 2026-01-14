TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower to near 1.3425 early Asian session
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD declines below 1.3450 ahead of US Retail Sales, PPI releases

The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.3425 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders brace for the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data later on Wednesday.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.7% YoY in December, matching November’s increase, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday. This figure aligned with the market consensus. Meanwhile, the core CPI, excluding fluctuating food and energy costs, increased by 2.6% YoY in December, versus November’s 2.7% rise. This reading came in softer than the 2.7% expected. Read more...

GBP/USD flat near 1.3450 as softer US CPI revives Fed cut bets

The British Pound (GBP) turns negative on Tuesday, yet it remains near its opening price after the latest US inflation report opens the door for the Federal Reserve to continue easing policy in 2026. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3450, down 0.03%.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December increased 0.3% MoM, but in the twelve months through December, the CPI rose 2.7% unchanged from November’s print. Core CPI for the same period was unchanged at 0.2% MoM, and on an annual basis was below estimates of 2.7%, at 2.6%. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

