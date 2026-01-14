EUR/JPY hits record highs above 185.50 due to Japan fiscal concerns

EUR/JPY extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session and reaches fresh all-time highs, trading around 185.40 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The currency cross appreciates as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens amid mounting concerns over the country’s fiscal health and monetary policy concerns.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said he remains prepared to raise interest rates if economic and price developments align with forecasts and wages and prices continue to rise moderately.

However, a private survey showed manufacturing activity slowing due to trade frictions, while tourism-related disruptions are weighing on services, constraining the Bank of Japan’s scope for rate hikes.

The JPY remains under pressure amid speculation that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call a snap election next month to consolidate power and push expansionary fiscal policies, with reports suggesting a Lower House election on February 8.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said earlier this week that she and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced concern over the yen’s “one-sided depreciation” during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of a multilateral finance ministers’ gathering.

The EUR/JPY cross may further advance as the Euro (EUR) gains support from signs that the European Central Bank (ECB) is nearing the end of its rate-cutting cycle amid easing inflation. Eurozone headline inflation slowed to 2.0% in December, a four-month low and in line with the ECB’s target, while core inflation eased to 2.3%, coming in slightly below forecasts.