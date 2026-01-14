TRENDING:
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around 0.6700, nine-day EMA

  • AUD/USD rebounded toward the ascending channel.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index at 56.32 signals improving momentum.
  • The pair is hovering around the nine-day EMA of 0.6698.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair is recovering its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.6700 during the European hours on Wednesday. The daily chart’s technical analysis indicated a weakening bullish bias as the pair is positioned slightly below the ascending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56.32 is neutral and firming, confirming improving momentum. As long as RSI holds above 50, the pair could maintain the uptrend. Additionally, the AUD/USD pair holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The nine-day EMA is trending higher, keeping the near-term bias positive.

On the upside, a rebound within the ascending channel would improve the bullish bias and help the AUD/USD pair to target 0.6766, its highest level since October 2024. A decisive break could open a continuation higher toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel near 0.6880.

The immediate support lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6698. A close below the short-term average would undermine the tone and expose the mentioned support at the 50-day EMA at 0.6636. Further losses would open the downside toward 0.6414, the lowest since June 2025.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%-0.06%0.05%0.04%-0.17%-0.10%0.04%
EUR-0.00%-0.06%0.02%0.04%-0.17%-0.10%0.04%
GBP0.06%0.06%0.11%0.10%-0.10%-0.05%0.10%
JPY-0.05%-0.02%-0.11%0.00%-0.20%-0.14%0.01%
CAD-0.04%-0.04%-0.10%-0.01%-0.21%-0.14%0.00%
AUD0.17%0.17%0.10%0.20%0.21%0.07%0.21%
NZD0.10%0.10%0.05%0.14%0.14%-0.07%0.14%
CHF-0.04%-0.04%-0.10%-0.01%-0.01%-0.21%-0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

