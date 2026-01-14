Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara: Warns of intervention to support Yen
Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the government could intervene due to one-way excessive moves against the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Additional remarks
Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.
Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
I won't comment on forex.
Market reaction
There seems to be no significant impact of Japan Kihara’s comments on the Japanese Yen. As of writing, USD/JPY trades close to one-and-a-half-year high of 159.45.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.27%
|-0.17%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.28%
|-0.19%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|-0.28%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.27%
|0.24%
|0.16%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|0.10%
|0.27%
|NZD
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.