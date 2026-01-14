Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara: Warns of intervention to support Yen

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the government could intervene due to one-way excessive moves against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Additional remarks

Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.



Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



I won't comment on forex.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of Japan Kihara’s comments on the Japanese Yen. As of writing, USD/JPY trades close to one-and-a-half-year high of 159.45.