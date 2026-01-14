The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.3425 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. Traders brace for the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data later on Wednesday.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.7% YoY in December, matching November’s increase, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday. This figure aligned with the market consensus. Meanwhile, the core CPI, excluding fluctuating food and energy costs, increased by 2.6% YoY in December, versus November’s 2.7% rise. This reading came in softer than the 2.7% expected.

“The initial excitement sparked by a cooler-than-anticipated core CPI was short-lived,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “The reversal was influenced, in part, by the report’s failure to pull forward the next expected rate reduction from June to April, as fixed-income watchers project Powell’s December cut will be his last at the helm.”

Renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence could drag the Greenback lower. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that the Fed has received subpoenas from the Justice Department over statements he made to Congress last summer on cost overruns for a $2.5 billion building renovation project at the central bank's headquarters in Washington. Powell termed the threats a "pretext" for putting pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

However, a dovish stance from the BoE could undermine the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the USD. The Bank of England (BoE) cut its interest rate to 3.75% in the December policy meeting and is expected to implement further reduction in 2026 as inflation eases, though officials note future decisions will be "closer calls.” Many analysts believe the UK central bank will hold rates steady in February, with the next 0.25% cut most likely to occur in March or April this year.