GBP/USD flat near 1.3450 as softer US CPI revives Fed cut bets

The British Pound (GBP) turns negative on Tuesday, yet it remains near its opening price after the latest US inflation report opens the door for the Federal Reserve to continue easing policy in 2026. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3450, down 0.03%.

Sterling holds steady as US inflation cools, expectations for further Fed easing increase

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December increased 0.3% MoM, but in the twelve months through December, the CPI rose 2.7% unchanged from November’s print. Core CPI for the same period was unchanged at 0.2% MoM, and on an annual basis was below estimates of 2.7%, at 2.6%.

Although the data was positive, market participants do not expect a Fed rate cut in the January meeting, following the clash between the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Trump administration.

Money markets have priced in nearly 50 basis points of interest rate cuts by the Fed towards the end of 2026, according to Prime Market Terminal.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem is crossing the wires. He said the economy is expected to grow at or above potential, reiterating that inflation is closer to 3% than 2%, but would ebb this year. Musalem added that policy is in a good place and supported a December cut “because saw slightly higher risk to labor market.”

Regarding the UK, the economic docket is absent with traders waiting for the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Thursday. The GDP is projected to remain unchanged at 0% in November, which would be an improvement compared to October’s 0.1% contraction.

In the US, Wednesday’s schedule will feature the Producer Price Index (PPI) for October and November, along with Retail Sales data for November.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/USD daily chart shows the pair is consolidating at around the 1.3390-1.3498 area, capped on the upside by the 1.3500 figure, and by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3388.

For a bullish continuation, traders must clear 1.3500 to challenge the next cycle high at 1.3567, the yearly peak. Up next lies 1.3700. Conversely, if bears push prices below 1.3400, expect a test of the 200-day SMA, with further downside seen at the 100-day SMA at 1.3369.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.15% -0.32% 0.56% -0.22% -0.01% -0.25% -0.11% EUR 0.15% -0.18% 0.78% -0.04% 0.14% -0.10% 0.04% GBP 0.32% 0.18% 0.94% 0.12% 0.32% 0.08% 0.23% JPY -0.56% -0.78% -0.94% -0.80% -0.60% -0.83% -0.69% CAD 0.22% 0.04% -0.12% 0.80% 0.19% -0.03% 0.11% AUD 0.01% -0.14% -0.32% 0.60% -0.19% -0.23% -0.10% NZD 0.25% 0.10% -0.08% 0.83% 0.03% 0.23% 0.13% CHF 0.11% -0.04% -0.23% 0.69% -0.11% 0.10% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).