BoE's Taylor: Expects monetary policy to normalize soon

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Alan Taylor said in a summit at National University of Singapore that he expects interest rates to fall to their neutral levels soon.

Additional remarks

I expect monetary policy to normalise at neutral sooner rather than later.



At-target inflation from mid-2026 is likely to be sustainable.

Market reaction

GBP/USD faces mild selling pressure after BoE Taylor's comments, but is still 0.14% higher near 1.3440 as of writing.