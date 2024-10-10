Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher amid subdued USD price action

The GBP/USD has consolidated within the 1.3060-1.3140 range for the last three days. The lack of a catalyst keeps market players uncertain, though last week’s US jobs report boosted the Greenback, which reached levels last seen in August 2024. Read more...

The British Pound lost some ground against the Greenback on Wednesday as traders await minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting and US inflation data on Thursday. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3070, below its opening price by 0.26%.

The US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recent strong gains to the highest level since August 16 and continues to draw support from rising bets for a regular 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. The expectations were reaffirmed by the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, which showed a consensus that the outsized rate cut would not lock the central bank into any specific pace for future cuts. This keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated above the 4% threshold, or its highest level since July 31, which continues to underpin the buck and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias around the 1.3075 area during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit it lacks bullish conviction and remains within the striking distance of a nearly one-month low touched the previous day.

