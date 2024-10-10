Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher amid subdued USD price action

GBP/USD trades with positive bias around 1.3075 area, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias around the 1.3075 area during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit it lacks bullish conviction and remains within the striking distance of a nearly one-month low touched the previous day.
The US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recent strong gains to the highest level since August 16 and continues to draw support from rising bets for a regular 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. The expectations were reaffirmed by the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, which showed a consensus that the outsized rate cut would not lock the central bank into any specific pace for future cuts. This keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated above the 4% threshold, or its highest level since July 31, which continues to underpin the buck and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bears gather steam, push prices below 1.3100
The British Pound lost some ground against the Greenback on Wednesday as traders await minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting and US inflation data on Thursday. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3070, below its opening price by 0.26%.
The GBP/USD has consolidated within the 1.3060-1.3140 range for the last three days. The lack of a catalyst keeps market players uncertain, though last week’s US jobs report boosted the Greenback, which reached levels last seen in August 2024. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a bounce above 0.6700 on China's stimulus optimism
AUD/USD attempts a modest bounce above 0.6700 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair cheers a risk-on market profile, induced by hopes of China's fiscal stimulus package and efforts to boost local equity markets. A broad US Dollar also aids the Aussie's uptick ahead of key US CPI data.
USD/JPY refreshes two-month highs above 149.50, US CPI eyed
USD/JPY has gathered steam again, refreshing two-month highs above 149.50 early Thursday. The BoJ rate hikes uncertainty and a generally positive risk tone weigh on the safe-haven Japanese Yen while traders look to the US CPI data for fresh impetus.
Gold’s fate hinges on US CPI after key 21-day SMA gives way
Gold price is nursing losses above $2,600 early Thursday after falling for the sixth straight day on Wednesday. The bright metal sits at its lowest level in three weeks in the run-up to the all-important US Consumer Price Index data release due later this Thursday.
US government charges notable crypto companies, individuals for market manipulation and fraud
The US government took legal action against three crypto firms and 15 individuals on Wednesday for market manipulation and fraud, including artificially inflating cryptocurrency prices to make profits.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.