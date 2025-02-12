Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 after US CPI data

GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 after US CPI data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slipped during the North American session after the latest United States (US) inflation report showed that prices continued to rise, pushing back expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in the first half of 2025. The GBP/USD pair trades at 1.2387, down 0.47%. Read More...
Pound Sterling slumps against US Dollar on hot US CPI data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) tumbles to near 1.2380 from the intraday high of 1.2450 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair falls vertically as the US Dollar strengthens after the release of the hotter-than-expected United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January. the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 108.50. Read More...
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2450, downside risks appear due to hawkish Fed
GBP/USD remains steady after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.2450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. However, the pair could face challenges as US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff hike has increased trade war tensions. Read More...
