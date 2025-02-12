GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2450, downside risks appear due to hawkish Fed

- GBP/USD could face challenges due to increased trade war tensions following Trump’s tariffs.
- The US Dollar may appreciate as Fed’s Powell signaled there is no urgency to cut interest rates.
- The British Pound may struggle as BoE’s Mann expressed dovish views on interest rate outlook on Tuesday.
GBP/USD remains steady after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.2450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. However, the pair could face challenges as US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff hike has increased trade war tensions.
Additionally, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious indication regarding the US policy outlook could provide support for the US Dollar (USD) and limit the upside of the GBP/USD pair. Powell said in his semi-annual report to Congress that the Fed officials “do not need to be in a hurry" to cut interest rates due to strength in the job market and solid economic growth. He added that US President Donald Trump's tariff policies could put more upward pressure on prices, making it harder for the central bank to lower rates.
Investors now await the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday, which could shape expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy. Headline CPI inflation is projected to remain steady at 2.9% year-over-year, while core CPI inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.1% from the previous 3.2%.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) may encounter headwinds after Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann expressed dovish views on interest rate guidance in a Tuesday interview with the Financial Times (FT).
BoE’s Mann stated that she had shifted her stance on policy, citing significantly weaker demand conditions. She also expressed confidence that inflation would align with the BoE’s 2% target later this year while noting a “non-linear” decline in employment.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends gains above 153.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is extending gains above 153.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The Japanese Yen continues losing ground amid latest comments from BoJ Governor Ueda and Trump’s trade tariffs worries. Fed’s hawkish stance revives the US Dollar demand and lends support to the USD/JPY pair.
AUD/USD sits at two-week highs near 0.6300 ahead of US CPI
AUD/USD sits at two-week highs near 0.6300 early Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation data before placing fresh directional bets. The divergent Fed-RBA expectations and escalating US-Aussie trade tensions could cap the pair amid fresh US Dollar demand.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,900; downside potential seems limited
Gold price attracts some sellers for the second straight day amid a modest USD uptick. The overnight hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell revived USD demand. Trade war fears should help limit any corrective slide for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair.
Solana gains ETF boost amid $3 billion unlock fears
Solana is down 1% on Tuesday following negative sentiment surrounding its upcoming $3 billion token unlock. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton is likely entering the race for a Solana exchange-traded fund following its filing for a Solana Trust in Delaware.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.