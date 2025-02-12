- GBP/USD hits a daily low of 1.2374 as US inflation jumps above 3%.
- The US Dollar strengthens as investors expect the Fed's first rate cut until September 2025.
- If GBP/USD prints a daily close below 1.2400, sellers would target 1.2300.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slipped during the North American session after the latest United States (US) inflation report showed that prices continued to rise, pushing back expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in the first half of 2025. The GBP/USD pair trades at 1.2387, down 0.47%.
Pound dips as US inflation surges
Inflation reaccelerates in the US, as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reveals. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in January above 3% YoY for the first time since June 2024. Month-over-month (MoM) figures jumped 0.5%, up from December’s 0.4%. In the meantime, excluding volatile items, CPI increased by 3.3% YoY from 3.2%, and MoM expanded by 0.4%, up from 0.2%, exceeding estimates of 0.3%.
After the data, investors expect the first rate cut until September, according to data from Prime Market Terminal. The swaps market had priced in 20 basis points of easing toward the September 17 meeting, down from last week’s 45 bps.
Source: Prime Market Terminal
In the UK, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) predicts the Bank of England (BoE) has little room to cut rates further and predicts the BoE will cut rates once in 2025 and again in 2026.
This week, traders are watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at the US House of Representatives. Besides him, Atlanta’s Fed Raphael Bostic and Governor Christopher Waller will cross the wires.
In the UK, the docket will feature Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q4 2024. Economists expect the economy to contract by -0.1% QoQ, yet on an annual basis, they estimate growth of 1.1%, up from Q3's 0.9%.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
GBP/USD price action indicates the pair remains tilted to the downside but is set to consolidate within the 1.2330 - 1.2450 area. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that momentum remains bearish, opening the door for further selling pressure in the pair.
A daily close below 1.2400 could sponsor a leg toward the February 11 low of 1.2332, followed by the February 3 low of 1.2248. On further weakness, 1.22000 is up next. Conversely, if GBP/USD rises past 1.2400 and challenges the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2475, the exchange rate could aim towards 1.2500.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.40%
|1.24%
|0.25%
|0.68%
|0.69%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|0.09%
|0.52%
|0.52%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|-0.24%
|0.80%
|-0.14%
|0.28%
|0.29%
|-0.26%
|JPY
|-1.24%
|-1.07%
|-0.80%
|-0.97%
|-0.54%
|-0.54%
|-1.07%
|CAD
|-0.25%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.97%
|0.43%
|0.43%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|-0.68%
|-0.52%
|-0.28%
|0.54%
|-0.43%
|0.00%
|-0.54%
|NZD
|-0.69%
|-0.52%
|-0.29%
|0.54%
|-0.43%
|-0.00%
|-0.54%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|1.07%
|0.11%
|0.54%
|0.54%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive above 1.0360, looks at Powell
EUR/USD now manages to regain some balance and advances past the 1.0360 level, slightly up for the day, as the US Dollar recedes from post-CPI peaks and Chief Powell's second testimony is under way.
GBP/USD trims losses, bounces off the sub-1.2400 zone
As the Greenback gives away part of the CPI-led jump to weekly tops, GBP/USD manages to gather some traction and return to the 1.2420-1.2430 band while investors closely follow Chief Powell's second testimony before Congress.
Gold rebounds from lows, retargets the $2,900 mark
Gold prices bounce off daily lows and shift their focus to the key $2,900 mark per ounce troy despite a firmer US Dollar and the intense move higher in US yields across various maturity periods.
Dogecoin stabilizes at $0.25 as PEPE, TRUMP near double-digit losses
Dogecoin price holds firmly above the $0.25 level on Wednesday, while on-chain data links DOGE’s resilient performance to institutional interest and long-term investors’ reluctance to sell the token amid Exchange Traded Funds speculations.
How the European Union could counter US tariffs
With Trump ordering a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the US, trade tensions are inching closer to Europe. We take a closer look at how European policymakers could react. Spoiler alert: it's complicated.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.