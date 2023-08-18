Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips on sour sentiment, soft UK retail sales

GBP/USD dips on sour sentiment, soft UK retail sales

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and losses for the second day in the week but remains set to finish the week on a higher note. Retail Sales in the United Kingdom (UK) were softer, but most data supports the Bank of England’s (BoE) case for a rate hike at its upcoming meeting. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2740 after hitting a daily high of 1.2766. Read More....
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in a range around mid-1.2700s, 23.6% Fibo. level

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow range below a one-week high, around the 1.2785 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.2700s, nearly unchanged for the day and holding steady around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from a 15-month peak touched in July. Read More...
GBP/USD gains ground above the 1.2760 area, investors await UK Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair gains momentum and surges above mid-1.2750s during the early Asian session on Friday. The major pair currently trades near 1.2761, up 0.11% for the day. The strengthening of the Pound Sterling is bolstered by the inflation report and the probability of further interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2737
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.2747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2772
Daily SMA50 1.2785
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2788
Previous Daily Low 1.2703
Previous Weekly High 1.2819
Previous Weekly Low 1.2666
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2735
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2704
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2874

 

 

 
