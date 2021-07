Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Delta set to dominate after Powell pummels dollar

Pinging hell – Hundreds of thousands of Brits have received notifications saying "You need to self-isolate" due to exposure to someone tested positive for COVID-19. While some of these warnings may have been caused by Bluetooth signals passing through neighbors' walls, the increase in pings serves as additional evidence that the coronavirus spreading rapidly. Under such conditions, it is hard to justify further gains for GBP/USD . Read more...

GBP/USD rocked on rolled in response to high inflation and dismissive responses from central banks . Covid headlines, the UK reopening and US infrastructure talks stand out. Mid-July's daily chart is painting a mixed picture. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term falls before a recovery afterward. Is inflation transitory or not? There is no doubt that prices are rising fast, but the interpretation of the data by the all-powerful Fed is no less important. Rising Delta COVID-19 cases on both sides of the pond are set to gain more importance and so are US infrastructure talks. Read more...

Pound weakens near the end of the week amid risk aversion . GBP/USD could post the lowest weekly close since April . The recovery of GBP/USD was short-lived and after reaching 1.3865, it turned to the downside. Recently broke under European session lows and fell to 1.3771, hitting the lowest level since July 9. It remains under 1.3800, on its way toward the lowest weekly close since April. Read more...

