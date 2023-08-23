Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD defends the 100-day SMA, further downside still on the horizon

GBP/USD defends the 100-day SMA, further downside still on the horizon
Pound Sterling recovers as investors' risk appetite improves
GBP/USD faces extra consolidation near term – UOB
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2723
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2754
|Daily SMA50
|1.2795
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2864
