GBP/USD faces extra consolidation near term – UOB

Further side-lined trading appears likely in GBP/USD in the near term, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: We indicated yesterday that “there is a slight increase in upward momentum, and there is room for GBP to edge above 1.2790.” However, we were of the view that “any advance is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 1.2830.” As expected, GBP edged above 1.2790 and reached a high of 1.2800. However, we did not anticipate the sharp drop from the high (low has been 1.2720). Downward momentum has improved, albeit not much. Today, GBP is likely to trade with a downward bias, but a sustained decline below 1.2690 is unlikely. The next support at 1.2640 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, if GBP breaks above 1.2785 (minor resistance is at 1.2755), it would mean that the downward bias has faded.
Next 1-3 weeks: We continue to hold the same view as Monday (21 Aug, spot at 1.2740). As highlighted, the price actions in GBP over the past week or so appears to be part of a consolidation phase. For the time being, GBP could continue to trade sideways, likely between 1.2640 and 1.2830.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
