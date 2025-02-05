Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates near the top end of its weekly trading range

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500; softer USD acts as a tailwind
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two days and consolidates near a one-week top, below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, hangs near the weekly low amid the prospects for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The bets were reaffirmed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released on Tuesday, which pointed to a slowdown in the US labor market and should allow the Fed to lower borrowing costs further despite stick inflation. Read more...
GBP/USD extends recovery but remains on shaky ground
GBP/USD continued to grind higher on Tuesday, extending a recovery after the week’s early plunge on trade war concerns sparked by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping threats to impose stiff tariffs on his own constituents in an effort to punish some of the US’ closest trade allies. Tariffs, which were supposed to go into effect on Tuesday, have been kicked down the road another 30 days, marking President Trump’s third consecutive walk back of his own threats as he secures concessions that were largely already given to the previous administration.
The midweek session will be a thin affair on the economic data docket with geopolitical headlines fading into background noise as investors tune out President Trump’s long-winded diatribe of perceived grievances. Even if his tariff talk had a chance of materializing, the UK is unlikely to draw any specific trade ire from Donald Trump. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs above 1.2450 amid soft USD
The Pound Sterling (GBP) post gains versus the US Dollar (USD) for the second straight day after US President Donald Trump tariff threats on Mexico and Canada were delayed, due to negotiations beginning between the parties, aimed to improve fighting against fentanyl traffic and illegal migration. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2476 up 0.62%.
Despite extending its gains, the GBP/USD remains biased downward, unless buyers lift the pair above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.2503 and above the January 7 peak of 1.2576. Once that happens, the market would be in equilibrium, but with momentum skewed to the upside. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
