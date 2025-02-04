- GBP/USD gains for a second consecutive day, influenced by halted US tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
- Technical stance remains bearish unless GBP/USD surpasses 1.2503 SMA and 1.2576 resistance.
- Sellers need to breach 1.2436 to reignite bearish momentum, potentially targeting lower supports.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) post gains versus the US Dollar (USD) for the second straight day after US President Donald Trump tariff threats on Mexico and Canada were delayed, due to negotiations beginning between the parties, aimed to improve fighting against fentanyl traffic and illegal migration. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2476 up 0.62%.
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Despite extending its gains, the GBP/USD remains biased downward, unless buyers lift the pair above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.2503 and above the January 7 peak of 1.2576. Once that happens, the market would be in equilibrium, but with momentum skewed to the upside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buyers are gathering momentum in the short term.
For a bearish continuation, the GBP/USD must drop below February 3 high of 1.2436, which would pave the way for challenging 1.2400. On further weakness the next support would be April 22, 2024 swing low of 1.2299.
GBPUSD Price Chart – Daily
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.82%
|-0.61%
|-0.08%
|-1.69%
|-1.10%
|-0.92%
|-0.74%
|EUR
|0.82%
|0.23%
|0.74%
|-0.88%
|-0.28%
|-0.10%
|0.09%
|GBP
|0.61%
|-0.23%
|0.48%
|-1.10%
|-0.50%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|0.08%
|-0.74%
|-0.48%
|-1.58%
|-0.99%
|-0.82%
|-0.62%
|CAD
|1.69%
|0.88%
|1.10%
|1.58%
|0.60%
|0.79%
|0.98%
|AUD
|1.10%
|0.28%
|0.50%
|0.99%
|-0.60%
|0.18%
|0.40%
|NZD
|0.92%
|0.10%
|0.31%
|0.82%
|-0.79%
|-0.18%
|0.19%
|CHF
|0.74%
|-0.09%
|0.14%
|0.62%
|-0.98%
|-0.40%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
