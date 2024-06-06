Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates below strong resistance at around 1.2800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below strong resistance at around 1.2800

The Pound Sterling stays firm during Thursday’s North American session, yet it remains below 1.2800 after hitting a daily high of 1.2809 against the US Dollar. Another major central bank slashed interest rates, while softer US jobs data keep the pair at around current spot prices. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2772, virtually unchanged. Read More...

Pound Sterling consolidates below 1.2800 ahead of US NFP

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades close to a two-month high slightly below the round-level figure of 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair holds strength as the US Dollar weakens due to growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from September. Read More...

GBP/USD resumes upside near 1.2800 on mixed US data, Fed rate cut expectation

The GBP/USD pair resumes upside near 1.2790 despite the rebound of US Dollar (USD). Traders started to price in two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year as the US economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter than projected earlier. Later on Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade will be published. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2784
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2695
Daily SMA50 1.2594
Daily SMA100 1.2637
Daily SMA200 1.2544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2795
Previous Daily Low 1.2756
Previous Weekly High 1.2801
Previous Weekly Low 1.2681
Previous Monthly High 1.2801
Previous Monthly Low 1.2446
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2771
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2802
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2842

 

 

 
