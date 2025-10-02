TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to bullish stance

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling clings to bullish stance

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the European session and trades near 1.3500 following four consecutive days of gains. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, while markets remain focused on political developments in the US.

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) persisted midweek as markets reacted to the uncertainty created by the shutdown of the federal government. Following a second round of voting on Wednesday, lawmakers failed to come to terms on restoring the government funding. Read more...

The Pound faces challenges: Weak data and external pressures mount

The GBP/USD pair is trading near 1.3445 on Wednesday, with the pound closing September with its first monthly decline against the US dollar since July.

Short-term price action remains under pressure from the looming US government shutdown, which threatens to delay the release of key US macroeconomic data, injecting uncertainty into the market. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to build on weekly gains

GBP/USD continues to stretch higher and trades above 1.3470 in the European session on Wednesday, after posting modest gains on Monday and Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a bullish stance as market participants keep a close eye on US politics.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps GBP/USD extend its weekly uptrend. During the Asian trading hours, the USD weakened against its rivals as the US federal government has officially shutdown after Republicans and Democrats failed to come to terms on accepting a funding bill. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1750 on persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD builds on its weekly gains and trades slightly above 1.1750 on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. Investors will remain focused on political developments in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold closes in on $3,900, supported by safe-haven flows

Following a quiet European session, Gold gains traction in the second half of the day on Thursday and rises toward $3,900. The selling pressure surrounding the USD and the cautious market mood due to the government shutdown helps XAU/USD stretch higher.

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Litecoin price rally extends with bulls eyeing $130

Litecoin price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest and trading volume in the LTC token.

