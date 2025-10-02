GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling clings to bullish stance

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the European session and trades near 1.3500 following four consecutive days of gains. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, while markets remain focused on political developments in the US.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.79% -1.86% 0.00% -1.03% -0.83% -0.28% EUR 0.45% -0.34% -1.57% 0.45% -0.58% -0.40% 0.15% GBP 0.79% 0.34% -1.15% 0.80% -0.30% -0.05% 0.50% JPY 1.86% 1.57% 1.15% 1.93% 0.89% 0.93% 1.66% CAD -0.01% -0.45% -0.80% -1.93% -0.99% -0.85% -0.30% AUD 1.03% 0.58% 0.30% -0.89% 0.99% 0.19% 0.73% NZD 0.83% 0.40% 0.05% -0.93% 0.85% -0.19% 0.70% CHF 0.28% -0.15% -0.50% -1.66% 0.30% -0.73% -0.70% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) persisted midweek as markets reacted to the uncertainty created by the shutdown of the federal government. Following a second round of voting on Wednesday, lawmakers failed to come to terms on restoring the government funding.

Meanwhile, mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US didn't allow the USD to hold its ground.

The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly publication showed that private sector payrolls fell by 32,000 in September. Moreover, the August increase of 54,000 got revised down to -3,000. Later in the day, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.1 in September from 48.7 in August. Other details of the survey showed that the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the PMI survey, edged lower to 61.9 from 63.7, while the Employment Index recovered to 45.3 from 43.8, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector's payrolls, albeit at a softer pace.

The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and August Factory Orders data will not be published on Thursday. Although it's not confirmed yet, Friday's highly-anticipated employment report, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate figures, will likely be postponed as well.

The lack of data releases will cause investors to remain focused on political developments in the near term. Unless Republicans and Democrats find a middle ground to end the shutdown, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a pivot level at 1.3500. The 100-period and the 200-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart reinforce this level as well. In case GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3500 and starts using it as support, 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.3600 (static level, round level).

On the downside, support levels could be seen at 1.3480-1.3470 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-day SMA) and 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level).