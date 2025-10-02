TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling clings to bullish stance

  • GBP/USD extends its weekly uptrend, trades near 1.3500 on Thursday.
  • The technical outlook points to a buildup in bullish momentum.
  • Some macroeconomic data releases from the US will be postponed because of the shutdown.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling clings to bullish stance
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the European session and trades near 1.3500 following four consecutive days of gains. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, while markets remain focused on political developments in the US.

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.45%-0.79%-1.86%0.00%-1.03%-0.83%-0.28%
EUR0.45%-0.34%-1.57%0.45%-0.58%-0.40%0.15%
GBP0.79%0.34%-1.15%0.80%-0.30%-0.05%0.50%
JPY1.86%1.57%1.15%1.93%0.89%0.93%1.66%
CAD-0.01%-0.45%-0.80%-1.93%-0.99%-0.85%-0.30%
AUD1.03%0.58%0.30%-0.89%0.99%0.19%0.73%
NZD0.83%0.40%0.05%-0.93%0.85%-0.19%0.70%
CHF0.28%-0.15%-0.50%-1.66%0.30%-0.73%-0.70%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) persisted midweek as markets reacted to the uncertainty created by the shutdown of the federal government. Following a second round of voting on Wednesday, lawmakers failed to come to terms on restoring the government funding.

Related news

Meanwhile, mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US didn't allow the USD to hold its ground.

The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly publication showed that private sector payrolls fell by 32,000 in September. Moreover, the August increase of 54,000 got revised down to -3,000. Later in the day, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.1 in September from 48.7 in August. Other details of the survey showed that the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the PMI survey, edged lower to 61.9 from 63.7, while the Employment Index recovered to 45.3 from 43.8, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector's payrolls, albeit at a softer pace.

The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and August Factory Orders data will not be published on Thursday. Although it's not confirmed yet, Friday's highly-anticipated employment report, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate figures, will likely be postponed as well.

The lack of data releases will cause investors to remain focused on political developments in the near term. Unless Republicans and Democrats find a middle ground to end the shutdown, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a pivot level at 1.3500. The 100-period and the 200-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart reinforce this level as well. In case GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3500 and starts using it as support, 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.3600 (static level, round level).

On the downside, support levels could be seen at 1.3480-1.3470 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-day SMA) and 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level).

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Gina appears capped by 1.1800

EUR/USD: Gina appears capped by 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive in the low-1.1700s, managing to regain some traction following earlier lows near 1.1680. The pair’s decline comes on the back of the resumption of the demand for the Greenback amid persistent uncertainty surrounding the US political scenario.

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD meets daily contention around 1.3400

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday, slipping back to three-day lows near 1.3400 before attempting a comeback. Cable’s correction comes in response to a marked rebound in the Greenback and the BoE’s cautious guidance, while investors remain watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold recovers after flirting with $3,820

Gold remains on the back foot, although it manages well to bounce off the daily contention area around $3,820 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s daily pullback comes largely in response to the decent bounce in the Greenback along with mixed US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers