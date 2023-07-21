Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are taking a breather above important supports

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2870 to rebound
GBP/USD stays relatively calm on Friday and trades near 1.2870, a key pivot point in the short term. The pair closed in negative territory for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday, dropping below 1.2850 for the first time in 10 days.
After the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228,000 in the week ending July 15, the lowest reading since the second week of May, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength, weighing on GBP/USD. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather above important supports
Pullback from new 2023 peak extends into sixth straight day, although bears face headwinds at important support zone at 1.2866/43 (50% retracement of 1.2590/1.3141 upleg / 20DMA) and consolidating above these levels in European session on Friday.
Oversold stochastic contributes to scenario, however, consolidation is likely to be narrow and short, as dollar continues to strengthen and weighs on sterling. Firm break of 1.2866/43 pivots is needed to generate fresh bearish signal for test of immediate support at 1.2801 (Fibo 61.8% / 30DMA) and possible stronger acceleration. Read more...
Pound Sterling sets for breakdown as resilient consumer spending inspired strength fades
The Pound Sterling (GBP) dropped sharply despite the United Kingdom Retail Sales data turning out more resilient than expected. The GBP/USD pair rebounds swiftly as consumer spending growth expanded strongly in June. Monthly Retail Sales in June expanded by 0.7% vs. expectations of 0.2%. Annual consumer spending data contracted by 1.0% against the consensus of -1.5%.
The United Kingdom’s consumer spending remained resilient in June despite the burden of higher inflation and interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Upbeat retail demand has offset the optimism inspired by soft inflation data for June as higher consumer spending could allow firms to raise the prices of goods and services at factory gates again. Also, consumer spending resilience might elevate hopes of a consecutive 50-basis-point (bp) interest rate hike by the UK central bank. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2867
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2837
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.25
|Daily SMA200
|1.2238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2965
|Previous Daily Low
|1.284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
