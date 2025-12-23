TRENDING:
US GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand, move beyond 1.3500 awaited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move higher and gains positive traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since early October, closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark, and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Moreover, the technical setup backs the case for a further appreciating move for the currency pair.

The recent breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the September-November downfall, around the 1.3500 round figure, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart validate the near-term constructive outlook and suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside amid the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish tilt. Read more...

GBP/USD knocks ten-week highs ahead of holiday slowdown

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Monday, kicking off a holiday-shortened trading week with a fresh spat of Greenback weakness, bolstering the Pound Sterling (GBP) into its highest bids in ten weeks. Pound traders are largely brushing off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE) as the UK’s central bank policy strategy leaves the water murky for rate-cut watchers.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) own third straight rate cut recently has sapped support from the US Dollar (USD), sending the Greenback broadly lower across the board as markets head into an early closure this week for the holidays. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps above 1.34 as UK GDP meets forecasts, US Dollar trades thin

GBP/USD rallies during the North American session on Monday, up by 0.59% after the latest data in the United Kingdom (UK) showed that the economy grew as expected amid thin liquidity trading as investors brace for the Christmas Eve holiday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3450 after bouncing off from a daily low of 1.3374.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK economy grew 0.1% on a quarterly basis in Q3 2025, as expected, and 1.3% YoY, unchanged from the previous period. The data drove GBP/USD above the 1.3400 threshold, even though market participants are speculating that the Bank of England (BoE) would continue to ease policy in 2026. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and approaches 1.1800. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 68.89 reaffirms the bullish bias.

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD extends its weekly rally and trades at its highest level since early October near 1.3500. The US Dollar remains under persistent bearish pressure heading into the holidays, while Pound traders largely brush off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and advances toward $4,500, setting fresh record-highs along the way. Heightened geopolitical tensions, combined with the broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness ahead of the Q3 GDP data, help XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap price holds above $6 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing above a key resistance zone in the previous week. Traders are focusing on the highly anticipated UNIfication proposal, which is set to conclude on Thursday, and could become a key near-term catalyst. On the technical side, momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals, hinting at an upside rally.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers