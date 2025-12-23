Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand, move beyond 1.3500 awaited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move higher and gains positive traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since early October, closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark, and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Moreover, the technical setup backs the case for a further appreciating move for the currency pair.

The recent breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the September-November downfall, around the 1.3500 round figure, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart validate the near-term constructive outlook and suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside amid the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish tilt. Read more...

GBP/USD knocks ten-week highs ahead of holiday slowdown

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Monday, kicking off a holiday-shortened trading week with a fresh spat of Greenback weakness, bolstering the Pound Sterling (GBP) into its highest bids in ten weeks. Pound traders are largely brushing off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England (BoE) as the UK’s central bank policy strategy leaves the water murky for rate-cut watchers.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) own third straight rate cut recently has sapped support from the US Dollar (USD), sending the Greenback broadly lower across the board as markets head into an early closure this week for the holidays. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps above 1.34 as UK GDP meets forecasts, US Dollar trades thin

GBP/USD rallies during the North American session on Monday, up by 0.59% after the latest data in the United Kingdom (UK) showed that the economy grew as expected amid thin liquidity trading as investors brace for the Christmas Eve holiday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3450 after bouncing off from a daily low of 1.3374.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK economy grew 0.1% on a quarterly basis in Q3 2025, as expected, and 1.3% YoY, unchanged from the previous period. The data drove GBP/USD above the 1.3400 threshold, even though market participants are speculating that the Bank of England (BoE) would continue to ease policy in 2026. Read more...