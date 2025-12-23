TRENDING:
US GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD rallies further to near 0.6680 RBA discusses need of interest rate hikes

  • AUD/USD jumps further to near 0.6680 as the Australian Dollar outperforms its peers.
  • The RBA signals that the monetary policy is not restrictive anymore.
  • Investors await the flash US Q3 GDP data release at 13:30 GMT.
AUD/USD rallies further to near 0.6680 RBA discusses need of interest rate hikes
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair extends its Monday’s advance to near 0.6680 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes of the monetary policy meeting announced on December 9, in which the central bank left its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.24%-0.38%-0.62%-0.19%-0.44%-0.63%-0.40%
EUR0.24%-0.14%-0.39%0.06%-0.20%-0.41%-0.16%
GBP0.38%0.14%-0.23%0.20%-0.06%-0.28%-0.01%
JPY0.62%0.39%0.23%0.43%0.20%-0.04%0.24%
CAD0.19%-0.06%-0.20%-0.43%-0.24%-0.45%-0.20%
AUD0.44%0.20%0.06%-0.20%0.24%-0.19%0.05%
NZD0.63%0.41%0.28%0.04%0.45%0.19%0.24%
CHF0.40%0.16%0.01%-0.24%0.20%-0.05%-0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The RBA minutes showed that policymakers discussed raising interest rates in 2026, citing higher inflation risks. “Discussed whether a rate increase might be needed at some point in 2026, as recent data indicated risks to inflation have increased to the upside,” RBA minutes showed.

Comments from RBA minutes pointing to the need to tighten the monetary policy have prompted hawkish expectations. According to a report from Reuters, swaps now imply just a 27% probability of a rate hike from the RBA in February, but a move has been fully priced by June next year. There is a 56% probability of a follow-up move by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, the continued underperformance of the US Dollar has also strengthened the Aussie pair. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.16% lower to near 98.00. The DXY is not very far from revisiting the 11-week low of 97.87 posted last week.

Fed's dovish expectations for 2026 are a key contributor to weakness in the US Dollar. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 73.8% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by at least 50 bps next year.

In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the preliminary United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product Annualized

The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Dec 23, 2025 13:30 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Consensus: 3.2%

Previous: 3.8%

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and approaches 1.1800. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 68.89 reaffirms the bullish bias.

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD extends its weekly rally and trades at its highest level since early October near 1.3500. The US Dollar remains under persistent bearish pressure heading into the holidays, while Pound traders largely brush off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and advances toward $4,500, setting fresh record-highs along the way. Heightened geopolitical tensions, combined with the broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness ahead of the Q3 GDP data, help XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap price holds above $6 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing above a key resistance zone in the previous week. Traders are focusing on the highly anticipated UNIfication proposal, which is set to conclude on Thursday, and could become a key near-term catalyst. On the technical side, momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals, hinting at an upside rally.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers