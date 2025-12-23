AUD/USD rallies further to near 0.6680 RBA discusses need of interest rate hikes

The AUD/USD pair extends its Monday’s advance to near 0.6680 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair strengthens as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes of the monetary policy meeting announced on December 9, in which the central bank left its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6%.

The RBA minutes showed that policymakers discussed raising interest rates in 2026, citing higher inflation risks. “Discussed whether a rate increase might be needed at some point in 2026, as recent data indicated risks to inflation have increased to the upside,” RBA minutes showed.

Comments from RBA minutes pointing to the need to tighten the monetary policy have prompted hawkish expectations. According to a report from Reuters, swaps now imply just a 27% probability of a rate hike from the RBA in February, but a move has been fully priced by June next year. There is a 56% probability of a follow-up move by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, the continued underperformance of the US Dollar has also strengthened the Aussie pair. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.16% lower to near 98.00. The DXY is not very far from revisiting the 11-week low of 97.87 posted last week.

Fed's dovish expectations for 2026 are a key contributor to weakness in the US Dollar. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 73.8% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by at least 50 bps next year.

In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the preliminary United States (US) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.