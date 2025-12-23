The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move higher and gains positive traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since early October, closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark, and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Moreover, the technical setup backs the case for a further appreciating move for the currency pair.

The recent breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the September-November downfall, around the 1.3500 round figure, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart validate the near-term constructive outlook and suggest that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the upside amid the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish tilt.

The 100-day SMA has flattened in recent sessions and is starting to edge higher, with price holding above it and preserving a firm tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays in positive territory but has eased from prior highs, hinting at moderating upside momentum. A sustained break and acceptance above the 1.3500 mark could pave the way for a move beyond the 1.3600 mark, towards the 78.6% Fibo. retracement level, around the 1.3615 area.

If the pair retreats, the 100-day SMA, currently pegged around the 1.3370 region, would offer initial dynamic support to the GBP/USD pair. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 sits near overbought, signaling robust yet stretched momentum that could cap gains without fresh catalysts. A clear move above the 61.8% retracement would keep buyers in control, whereas failure to hold the break could see consolidation back toward the moving average.

GBP/USD daily chart