TRENDING:
US GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD eases from $70.00 as bulls pause after the record run

  • Silver continues scaling new record highs on Tuesday and seems poised to climb further.
  • The overnight RSI on daily/4-hour charts holds the XAG/USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
  • Any meaningful corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD eases from $70.00 as bulls pause after the record run
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) prolongs its recent well-established upward trajectory and climbs to a fresh all-time peak, around the $70.00 psychological mark on Tuesday. The white metal trims a part of its intraday gains and trade just above mid-$69.00s during the first half of the European session, still up nearly 1% for the day.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely overbought conditions on daily as well as on the 4-hour charts, holding back the XAG/USD bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of the key US macro data. However, the broader technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains to the upside. Hence, any corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.

The recent move higher witnessed over the past two weeks or so has been along an upward-sloping channel. The lower boundary of the channel coincides with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which continues to climb and stands at the $67.00 mark, reflecting a steady bullish undertone. Price holds above the rising average, keeping buyers in control.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits near the Signal line around the zero mark, with a marginally negative histogram that suggests momentum is subdued. An MACD turning back above zero with a widening positive histogram would bolster bullish momentum within the ascending channel. This, in turn, backs the case for a further appreciating move towards challenging the trend-channel resistance, around the $71.00 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any further pullback could find some support near the $69.00 mark ahead of the $68.70-$68.60 horizontal zone and the overnight swing low, around the $68.15-$68.10 region. Some follow-through selling below the $68.00 round figure would expose the $67.00 confluence support, and a move below would open a corrective phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD eyes 1.1800 barrier near two-month highs

EUR/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and approaches 1.1800. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a persistent bullish bias, as the pair moves upward within the ascending channel pattern. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 68.89 reaffirms the bullish bias.

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD climbs to 1.3500 area, renews ten-week high

GBP/USD extends its weekly rally and trades at its highest level since early October near 1.3500. The US Dollar remains under persistent bearish pressure heading into the holidays, while Pound traders largely brush off the latest interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold approaches $4,500 as record-setting rally continues

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and advances toward $4,500, setting fresh record-highs along the way. Heightened geopolitical tensions, combined with the broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness ahead of the Q3 GDP data, help XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.

US GDP expected to highlight steady growth in Q3

US GDP expected to highlight steady growth in Q3

The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the first preliminary estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product on Tuesday, at 13:30 GMT. Analysts expect the data to show annualized growth of 3.2%, following the 3.8% expansion in the previous quarter.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers