Silver (XAG/USD) prolongs its recent well-established upward trajectory and climbs to a fresh all-time peak, around the $70.00 psychological mark on Tuesday. The white metal trims a part of its intraday gains and trade just above mid-$69.00s during the first half of the European session, still up nearly 1% for the day.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely overbought conditions on daily as well as on the 4-hour charts, holding back the XAG/USD bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of the key US macro data. However, the broader technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains to the upside. Hence, any corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.

The recent move higher witnessed over the past two weeks or so has been along an upward-sloping channel. The lower boundary of the channel coincides with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which continues to climb and stands at the $67.00 mark, reflecting a steady bullish undertone. Price holds above the rising average, keeping buyers in control.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line sits near the Signal line around the zero mark, with a marginally negative histogram that suggests momentum is subdued. An MACD turning back above zero with a widening positive histogram would bolster bullish momentum within the ascending channel. This, in turn, backs the case for a further appreciating move towards challenging the trend-channel resistance, around the $71.00 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any further pullback could find some support near the $69.00 mark ahead of the $68.70-$68.60 horizontal zone and the overnight swing low, around the $68.15-$68.10 region. Some follow-through selling below the $68.00 round figure would expose the $67.00 confluence support, and a move below would open a corrective phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart