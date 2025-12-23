AUD/JPY remains below 104.50 as Japan signals intervention readiness

AUD/JPY declines after four days of gains, trading around 104.30 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross has pulled back from 104.62, the highest level since July 2024, which was recorded in the previous session.

The AUD/JPY cross struggles as the Japanese Yen (JPY) receives support from potential intervention by Japanese authorities. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that the official has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen. Her remarks followed comments from top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura, who emphasized that officials would take “appropriate” action against excessive exchange-rate volatility, reflecting concern over sharp, one-sided trends.

The Japanese Yen also finds modest support after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi noted that national debt remains high and signaled the possibility of reducing new bond issuance in the FY2026 budget. Lower bond supply could help stabilize or lift Japanese government bond yields, narrowing yield differentials with overseas markets and offering some support to the JPY. However, the impact is likely to remain limited unless accompanied by concrete fiscal measures or shifts in Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy. Takaichi further clarified that responsible, proactive fiscal policy does not mean irresponsible bond issuance or tax cuts.

The AUD/JPY cross may regain its ground as the Australian Dollar (AUD) receives support after the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes of its December monetary policy meeting. The RBA Meeting Minutes showed that board members signalled growing less confident that monetary policy remains restrictive, as evidence mounts that inflation pressures may prove more persistent than previously expected.

RBA policymakers also highlighted that they would assess policy at future meetings, noting that G4 inflation data had been released ahead of the February meeting. They discussed whether a rate increase might be needed at some point in 2026 and felt that it would take a little longer to assess the persistence of inflation.