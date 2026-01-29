Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD at peak levels [Video]

GBP/USD at peak levels: Attention shifts to the Bank of England

GBP/USD remains near its August 2021 highs, holding around 1.3834 on Thursday, as heightened volatility in the US dollar continues to weigh on the pair.

Market participants are reacting to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments, stating that Washington has no plans to intervene in currency markets by selling dollars against the yen. This statement has added to the prevailing sentiment of a "sell America" strategy, which is putting downward pressure on the dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD extends impulsive move higher – Elliott Wave targets 1.3900 and beyond [Video]

GBP/USD continues to demonstrate a constructive bullish sequence from the November 5, 2026 low, favoring further upside potential. The rally from that low is unfolding in the form of an impulse Elliott Wave structure, which provides clarity on the ongoing trend. From November 5, wave ((i)) concluded at 1.3568, followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) that ended at 1.334. The internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) developed as a zigzag formation, with wave (a) finishing at 1.339, wave (b) rallying to 1.3495, and wave (c) declining to 1.334. This sequence completed wave ((ii)) at a higher degree and set the stage for renewed strength.

The pair has since resumed its advance in wave ((iii)), which is unfolding as another impulse of lesser degree. From the termination of wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1.3491, while wave (ii) corrected to 1.34. The subsequent rally in wave (iii) reached 1.3869, and the pullback in wave (iv) settled at 1.3749. The structure suggests that the pair is poised to extend higher in wave (v), thereby completing wave ((iii)). Once this occurs, a corrective phase in wave ((iv)) should follow, addressing the cycle from the January 19 low before the broader rally resumes. Read more...