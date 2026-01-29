Brent: Oil prices rise amid geopolitical tensions – BNY

Brent crude has surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time since September, driven by rising tensions with Iran and broader geopolitical risks. Bob Savage, Head of Markets Macro Strategy at BNY, emphasizes in his report that these factors have offset previous oversupply concerns, highlighting energy's renewed role as a macro risk driver.

Brent crude surpasses $70 per barrel

