Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD appreciates as USD loses ground amid lower Treasury yields

GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600 ahead of UK CPI data
GBP/USD remains firm after losses in the previous session, trading around 1.2610 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders await the release of January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) scheduled to be released later in the day. The Pound Sterling (GBP) could see significant movement in response to the inflation report, which may influence the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate-cut strategy amid ongoing inflationary pressures.
The pair finds support as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid falling Treasury yields, despite ongoing caution regarding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Investors await the release of the FOMC Minutes later in the North American session. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls pause ahead of key fundamental drivers
GBP/USD retreated slightly on Tuesday, edging down 0.16% to 1.2605 after an extended rally that propelled it to its highest level since mid-January. Despite this mild pullback, the broader outlook remains constructive, as the pair continues to set its sights on the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2660.
Momentum indicators suggest a temporary cooling-off period rather than a structural shift. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped to 62, signaling a slowdown in buying pressure but still holding in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains flat with green bars, reinforcing the notion that the latest price action is more of a technical correction than a bearish reversal. Read more...
GBP/USD slips amid strong US Dollar, hawkish Fed tilt
The Pond Sterling (GBP) retreated after rallying for three consecutive days, dropping some 0.19% even though the United Kingdom's (UK) jobs data was solid. Meanwhile, a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and United States (US) President Donald Trump's tariffs policies add to the uncertainty, underpinning the Greenback. GBP/USD trades at 1.2602.
In the UK, the economy added 107K people to the workforce, exceeding estimates of 50K. Consequently, the Unemployment Rate in the fourth quarter stood steady at 4.4%, while pay growth, as revealed by Average weekly earnings before bonuses, jumped 5.9%. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range near 0.6350, Fed Minutes eyed
AUD/USD trades in a range around mid-0.6300s early Wednesday. The cautious market mood, the RBNZ dovish rate cut and Trump's tariff threat-led US Dollar upside remain a drag on the Aussie. Focus shifts to the Fed Minutes amid trade war fears.
USD/JPY stays pressured below 152.00 amid cautious markets
USD/JPY keeps its offered tone intact below 152.00 in late Asian trading on Wednesday. US President Trump's latest tariff threat and BoJ rate hike expectations underpin the Japanese Yen amid a pause in the US Dollar rebound. Traders await the Fed Minutes for fresh trading incentives.
Gold price bides time before the next push higher
Gold price is looking to refresh record highs while holding the recent upside early Wednesday as attention turns toward the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) January policy meeting and US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.
UK CPI set to rise in January, raising uncertainty over BoE rate cuts
United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will publish the January CPI data on Wednesday. The annual UK headline and core CPI inflation are expected to increase in January. The Pound Sterling braces for volatility on the UK CPI report data release amid a prudent BoE.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.